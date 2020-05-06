Aperimus Capital LLC Buys 21,400 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aperimus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 33.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $50,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.17. The stock had a trading volume of 174,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

