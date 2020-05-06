Aperimus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. Cintas makes up 2.5% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,467. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average of $251.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

