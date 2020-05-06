Apex (CPX) Achieves Market Cap of $860,445.35

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Apex has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, LBank and Switcheo Network. Apex has a market cap of $860,445.35 and approximately $17,195.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029253 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009359 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

