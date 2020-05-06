Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. The company has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

