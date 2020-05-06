Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.89. 2,401,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

