Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 21,306 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.48. The company had a trading volume of 931,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

