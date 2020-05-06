Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

