Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

AQB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,686. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider David A. Frank acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,762,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aquabounty Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquabounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

