Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

