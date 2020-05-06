ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 25,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,138. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $488.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

