Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.0940 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, LBank, Kucoin and Bibox. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.46 or 0.02215145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00178642 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00065954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LBank, Gate.io, BitMart, Huobi, Bibox, DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx, DDEX, Bithumb, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

