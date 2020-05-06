Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACGL. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. 133,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,626,000 after acquiring an additional 297,136 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after acquiring an additional 670,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

