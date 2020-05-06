Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.59.

ANET traded down $11.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,575. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $289.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34,145.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,663,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 8,638,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 34,238.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,263,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13,502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 380.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,272,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

