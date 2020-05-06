Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $12.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $121,784,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,360,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19,959.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 348,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 346,303 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

