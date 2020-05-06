Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 48,959 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 2.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.67% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of EJUL stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,595. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

