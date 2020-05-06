Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.8% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BJUN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,536. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

