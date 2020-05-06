Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 9.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

IGV traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.45. 409,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.04. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

