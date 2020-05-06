Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $29.88 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 477,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,881,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 27.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 159,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,258. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05.

