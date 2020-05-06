Arlington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,425 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,031,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

