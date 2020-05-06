Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,899 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF comprises about 2.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 62.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJUL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000.

NYSEARCA BJUL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,323. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $28.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

