Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 2.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000.

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,366. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

