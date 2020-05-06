Arlington Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.73. 960,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,923,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

