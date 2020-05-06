Asian Fintech (AFIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $23,403.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.73 or 0.02259496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00183546 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00067025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

