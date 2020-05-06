Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.