Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,278 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 904,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 818,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 66,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.62. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

