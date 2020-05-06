AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,291,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 113,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

