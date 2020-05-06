AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Cfra lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

