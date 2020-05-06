Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Set at C$2.00 by Pi Financial

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) has been given a C$2.00 target price by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.36.

ACB remained flat at $C$0.99 on Wednesday. 2,192,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,967. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

