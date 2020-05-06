Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of Avalara worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -141.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.76.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,320. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

