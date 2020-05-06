Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

