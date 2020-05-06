Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

