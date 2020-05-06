Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,803,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 614.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 155,654 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,250.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2,453.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 126,842 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

