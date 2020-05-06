Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AXNX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 83,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,544. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.59 and a quick ratio of 16.29. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.37.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,423.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,333,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,327 shares of company stock worth $3,599,828. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.