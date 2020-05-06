B. Riley Trims TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price to $3.00

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 1,239,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,434. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $275.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 335.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in TrueCar by 41.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.