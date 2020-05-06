B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,707 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of B2Gold worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after buying an additional 5,450,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,210,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,912 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $58,256,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

