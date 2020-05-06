B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of BTO traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.68. 6,981,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.24.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$108,355.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at C$227,417.10. Also, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 16,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total value of C$104,556.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at C$782,939.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock worth $9,316,267.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

