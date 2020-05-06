Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €68.00 Price Target

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fielmann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.40 ($76.05).

FRA FIE traded up €1.85 ($2.15) on Wednesday, hitting €61.15 ($71.10). 33,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.31.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

