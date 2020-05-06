Baader Bank Reiterates “€43.10” Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €43.10 ($50.12) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock traded up €1.15 ($1.34) on Wednesday, reaching €31.40 ($36.51). 36,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.45 and a 200 day moving average of €35.37. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €22.20 ($25.81) and a 52 week high of €42.50 ($49.42).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.