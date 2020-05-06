Baader Bank Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.74 ($61.32).

Shares of LXS traded up €1.55 ($1.80) on Wednesday, reaching €47.11 ($54.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.85 and a 200-day moving average of €52.59.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

