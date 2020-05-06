Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

Shares of BLDP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 253,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.58.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

