BancorpSouth Bank Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

