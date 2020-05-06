Bank of America Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $16.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 10,824,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,481,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.34. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

