Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 10.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,924.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

