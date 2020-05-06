Barrington Research Trims The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Target Price to $18.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $452.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.