Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Compass Point

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 692,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 757.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

