BERNcash Market Capitalization Tops $26,477.74 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $26,477.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00861466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029073 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00270153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00164387 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001687 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

