BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,727. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

