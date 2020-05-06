Biocept (BIOC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 455.14% and a negative return on equity of 218.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

