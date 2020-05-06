BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €44.00 by Deutsche Bank

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNP. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.63 ($50.73).

BNP traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.00 ($32.56). 4,673,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.39 and a 200 day moving average of €43.86. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

