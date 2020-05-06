Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. 29,529,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,882,387. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

